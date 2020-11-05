Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:SPAQ opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Spartan Energy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $21.60.
About Spartan Energy Acquisition
