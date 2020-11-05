Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:SPAQ opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Spartan Energy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

About Spartan Energy Acquisition

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

