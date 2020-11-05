SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stake Lowered by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of SP Plus worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 817.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 6,956.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 302,899 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 79.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.