Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN) Senior Officer Jaisun Garcha Purchases 693,000 Shares of Stock

Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN) Senior Officer Jaisun Garcha bought 693,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,404,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,100.

Jaisun Garcha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Jaisun Garcha purchased 758,000 shares of Snipp Interactive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$18,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Jaisun Garcha purchased 222,000 shares of Snipp Interactive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$4,440.00.

CVE SPN opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. Snipp Interactive Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94.

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

