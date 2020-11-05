Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.70

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 11688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.87.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $209,008.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $50,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,442.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,112. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 29.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 38.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $311,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $284,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

