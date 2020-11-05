Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock opened at C$23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$24.98. The company has a market cap of $849.64 million and a PE ratio of 21.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.96.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$114.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

