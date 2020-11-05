Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 7,500 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $188,775.00.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13.

On Friday, August 14th, Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Slack Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316,364 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WORK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

