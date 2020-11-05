Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 632,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 55.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $108,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,778,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

