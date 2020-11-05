Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SFNC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of SFNC opened at $16.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,419,000 after purchasing an additional 367,801 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

