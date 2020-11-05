Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

SAMG stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

