Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,640 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SILK stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

