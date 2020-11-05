Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LIGHT. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.79 ($37.39).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

