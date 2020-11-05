Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) Insider Mark Hooper Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$135,250.00 ($96,607.14).

Mark Hooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Hooper purchased 250,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$140,250.00 ($100,178.57).

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Hooper purchased 500,000 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$294,500.00 ($210,357.14).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

