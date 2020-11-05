Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Declines By 14.3%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.