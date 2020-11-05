Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Declines By 14.3%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $27.45 on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

