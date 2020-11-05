Short Interest in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Rises By 12.9%

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 569,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.74. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.