Short Interest in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Grows By 13.0%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

SHOO opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

