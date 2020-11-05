Short Interest in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rises By 13.1%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 963,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.37. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

