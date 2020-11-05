Short Interest in Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Declines By 14.3%

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGTI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Shengtai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shengtai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of glucose and starch products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides pharmaceutical and medical grade products, including dextrose monohydrate, dextrose anhydrous, dextrin, and pharmaceutical grade cornstarch; and rough glucose, dextrose monohydrate oral, and food and beverage grade cornstarch for the food and beverage, and processing industries.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Shengtai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengtai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.