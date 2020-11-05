Short Interest in Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Declines By 14.3%

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGTI opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
Shengtai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
