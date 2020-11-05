Short Interest in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Drops By 14.7%

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

