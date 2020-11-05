Short Interest in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Decreases By 14.7%

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 126,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SENEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

