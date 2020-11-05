Short Interest in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Decreases By 14.7%

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. Momo has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 682.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Momo by 390.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.