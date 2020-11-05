Short Interest in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Rises By 13.2%

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

MMAC stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. MMA Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 175.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MMA Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MMA Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MMA Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MMA Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MMA Capital by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

