Short Interest in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Rises By 13.2%

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
MMAC stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. MMA Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 175.49%.
MMA Capital Company Profile
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.