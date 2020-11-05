Short Interest in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Expands By 13.2%

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $26.00 on Thursday. MMA Capital has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 175.49% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.
MMA Capital Company Profile
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
