Short Interest in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Expands By 13.2%

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $26.00 on Thursday. MMA Capital has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 175.49% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

