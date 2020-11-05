Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Rises By 13.2%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MARUY stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.12. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

