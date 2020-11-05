Short Interest in Lilis Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) Grows By 13.0%

Lilis Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LLEXQ stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $894,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. Lilis Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

