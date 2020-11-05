Short Interest in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Decreases By 14.5%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 149.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $125.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

