Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Decreases By 14.3%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $141.18.

A number of research firms have commented on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

