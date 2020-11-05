Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Decreases By 14.9%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $53,836.77. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,238.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,453 shares of company stock valued at $296,207.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

