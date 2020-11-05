Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Grows By 12.6%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,595.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares in the company, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,500 shares of company stock worth $4,212,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $18.98 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $904.93 million, a P/E ratio of 949.47 and a beta of 2.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.