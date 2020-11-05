Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Drops By 14.8%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 709,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.98. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 428,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 229,970 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

