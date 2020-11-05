Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Decreases By 14.8%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

