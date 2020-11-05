Short Interest in Cardinal Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Decreases By 14.1%

Cardinal Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.8 days.

CRDNF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Cardinal Resources has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Cardinal Resources Company Profile

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

