Short Interest in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Increases By 13.1%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 8,750,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HOME opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 366,330 shares valued at $7,839,462. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,530,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in At Home Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 414,769 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $6,490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in At Home Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in At Home Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

