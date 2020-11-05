Short Interest in Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Expands By 11.8%

Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,127.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Andrew Peller from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Andrew Peller in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

AEGXF opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. Andrew Peller has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

