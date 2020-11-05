Short Interest in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Increases By 11.5%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
ALT stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.
