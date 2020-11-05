Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Decreases By 14.9%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. AgraFlora Organics International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

