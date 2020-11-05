Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSX. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 886.40 ($11.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 873.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 803.83. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,449 ($18.93).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

