Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.24) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,257.08 ($68.68).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,126 ($80.04) on Monday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a one year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.13). The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,420.41.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,204 ($81.06), for a total value of £728,970 ($952,403.97).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

