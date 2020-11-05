Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.38 ($2.33).

Get Serco Group alerts:

LON:SRP opened at GBX 107.20 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.09.

In other Serco Group news, insider Dame Sue Owen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,160.44).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.