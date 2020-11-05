Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

SBRY opened at GBX 204.90 ($2.68) on Monday. J Sainsbury plc has a 1-year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 236.70 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

