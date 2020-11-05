Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.27

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 25488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

