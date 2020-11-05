Sherry Buck Sells 17,499 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WAT opened at $213.07 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average is $201.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.20.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

