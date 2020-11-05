Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after buying an additional 466,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

HD opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.35 and a 200-day moving average of $259.42. The stock has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.