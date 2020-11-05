Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,744,000.

VWO opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

