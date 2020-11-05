Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

NYSE:BBF opened at $12.99 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

