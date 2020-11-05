Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

