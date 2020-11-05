Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.67. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.57). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

