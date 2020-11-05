Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.66 and a 200 day moving average of $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

