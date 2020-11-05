Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $97,000 in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

