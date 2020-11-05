Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Newmont by 211.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

NYSE NEM opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,293. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.