Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 157.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 750,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 458,950 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 469,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.